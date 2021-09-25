Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.85 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

