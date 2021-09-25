Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $317.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

