Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.06.

TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.97. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

