Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.97. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.