Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$82.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.20.

TSE WPM opened at C$49.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.21. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$67.57. The stock has a market cap of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

