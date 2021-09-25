Berenberg Bank Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.65 ($81.94).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €90.50 ($106.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 90.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.72. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €88.40 ($104.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.