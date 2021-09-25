JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.07 ($98.91).

ETR:SAX opened at €73.40 ($86.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.93. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

