The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €67.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

HEI stock opened at €66.86 ($78.66) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.20. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

