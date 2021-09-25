SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,089 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,091% compared to the average volume of 931 put options.

CWB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 216,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

