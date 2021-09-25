Traders Purchase Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,860 call options.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.30 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

