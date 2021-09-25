Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.47. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,809,908 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

