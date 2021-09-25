Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 46,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,173 call options.
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $5.87 on Friday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Katapult
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
