Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 46,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,173 call options.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $5.87 on Friday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.