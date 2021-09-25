OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 37,938 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

