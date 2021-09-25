AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.55 and traded as high as C$7.70. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 80,846 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

