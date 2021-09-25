Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €24.79 ($29.16) and traded as high as €26.11 ($30.72). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.05 ($30.64), with a volume of 2,884,462 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.00 and a 200-day moving average of €24.79.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

