Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AA. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.