KeyCorp Weighs in on Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -170.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

