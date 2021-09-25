William Blair Comments on BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BrightView in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 1.44. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 25.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

