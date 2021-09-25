nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Critical Comparison

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

nCino has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for nCino and Liquid Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $79.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given nCino’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65% Liquid Media Group -18,661.76% -58.47% -49.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nCino and Liquid Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 52.66 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -229.24 Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 585.92 -$4.64 million N/A N/A

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Summary

nCino beats Liquid Media Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

