American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

