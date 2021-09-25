BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.21

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $19.54. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 33,334 shares traded.

BRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $347.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

