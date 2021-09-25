Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of COP opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

