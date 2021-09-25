Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
