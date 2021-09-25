Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

