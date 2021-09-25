Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. Advantest has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

