Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.14. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

