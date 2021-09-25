Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

