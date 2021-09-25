Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Group and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 66.65%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 16.30 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -163.19

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

