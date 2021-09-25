Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.02. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 2,908 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 730,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,713,133 and sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.