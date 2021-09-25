International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading 9.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Game Technology traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.52. 33,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,170,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 15.8% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,010,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.