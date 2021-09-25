PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £127.80 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £127.80 ($166.97).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Nick Wiles acquired 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a one year high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 655.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.84.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

