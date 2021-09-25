The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) vs. RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Head to Head Review

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Cooper Companies and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Cooper Companies and RxSight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.91 $238.40 million $9.64 45.58 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Cooper Companies and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus price target of $444.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than The Cooper Companies.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats RxSight on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

