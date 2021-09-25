Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

