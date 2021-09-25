Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

