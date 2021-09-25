Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $282.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

