Field Trip Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,468% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.67 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

FTRP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

