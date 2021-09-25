Field Trip Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,468% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.67 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

FTRP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

