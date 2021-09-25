Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 2,099 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.93 on Friday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.