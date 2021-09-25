Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 2,099 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.93 on Friday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
