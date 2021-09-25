Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ambac Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 813% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

