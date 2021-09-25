Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

SGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 127.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,145,000 after purchasing an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

