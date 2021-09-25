goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$216.90 and last traded at C$215.58, with a volume of 24477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$213.37.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

GSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$186.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.3700007 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

