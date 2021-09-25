Karooooo Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 28th. Karooooo had issued 1,050,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $29,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of Karooooo’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.14 million and a P/E ratio of 28.88. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

