Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$23.99 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -179.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently -634.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

