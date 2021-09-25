Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

