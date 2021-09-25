Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 and sold 52,225 shares worth $522,703. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.