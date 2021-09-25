Joseph O?Farrell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Stock

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) insider Joseph O?Farrell purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).
Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.30) on Friday. Union Jack Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.62.
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
