Joseph O?Farrell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Stock

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) insider Joseph O?Farrell purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.30) on Friday. Union Jack Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.62.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.