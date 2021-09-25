Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

TECK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.