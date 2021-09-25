Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

