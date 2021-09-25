Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €6.08 ($7.15) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.