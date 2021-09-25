H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$209.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

