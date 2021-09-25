LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €721.17 ($848.43).

EPA MC opened at €642.90 ($756.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €658.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €635.80. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

