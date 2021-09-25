Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €56.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.10 ($76.59).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

