Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

